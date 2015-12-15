* Says now sees Q4 revenue at $390-$400 mln

* Previously saw revenue of $430-460 mln

* Shares drop 10 pct, hitting Atmel offer (Rewrites to add shares, value of Atmel offer, trader comment)

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor Plc slashed its revenue guidance on Tuesday, sending its shares to their lowest level in more than a year and jeopardising its cash-and-share offer for peer Atmel Corp.

Citing weaker-than-expected demand for chips used in mobile phones such as Apple Inc's big-screen iPhone and Samsung Electronics' Galaxy phones, Dialog said it expected fourth-quarter revenue to drop to between $390 million and $400 million from $435 million a year earlier.

Dialog shares were down 10.7 percent at 28.45 euros by 0830 GMT at the bottom of the German technology index, hitting a more than one-year low.

The drop in the share price weighed on its offer for Atmel Corp, which said last week it had received a rival offer of $9 per share in cash from a company it did not identify.

Dialog said on Sept. 20 it would offer $4.65 in cash and 0.112 of a Dialog Semiconductor American Depository Share for each Atmel common share.

At the time, that was equivalent to $10.42 per Atmel share, based on Dialog's closing price on Sept. 18. Since then, Dialog shares have dropped 40 percent, including Tuesday's drop.

Based on Tuesday's share price the value of the offer has fallen to $8.15 per Atmel share, below Atmel's closing price at $8.72 on Monday in New York.

"The Atmel offer could become unattractive for Dialog now that there is a higher counter offer," said a Frankfurt-based trader.

"The weaker-than-expected performance of Dialog Semiconductor's core Mobile Systems business could further decrease the likelihood of an acquisition of Atmel, in our view, following the recent announcement of a new $9.00 cash offering from an unnamed party," said Guenther Hollfelder, an analyst at Baader Bank, who has a "hold" rating on the stock.

Dialog cut its sales outlook citing weaker demand in its Mobile Systems segment, which accounted for just over 80 percent of group sales in 2014. Baader Bank estimates that sales to Apple account for more than 95 percent of the Mobile Systems segment.

Dialog previously saw fourth-quarter revenue of between $430 million and $460 million. At the mid point, the new guidance would mean full-year revenue of $1.35 billion, a 17 percent increase from a year earlier.

Analysts, however, were expecting 2015 sales of $1.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Dialog said it still saw its 2015 gross margin improving significantly compared with 2014 as cost cuts partly offset the weaker revenue forecast. (Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan and Daniela Pegna; Editing by John Miller, David Holmes and David Stamp)