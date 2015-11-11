FRANKFURT Nov 11 Activist hedge fund Elliott
has increased its stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog
Semiconductor to 3.6 percent and said it has received
positive feedback from co-shareholders for its rally to vote
against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel.
"Should Dialog shareholders vote against the transaction
then we would envisage maintaining our interests in the company
and working collaboratively with Dialog to enhance shareholder
value," Elliott said in a statement on Wednesday.
Dialog Semiconductor had said earlier on Wednesday it was
sticking with its plan to buy Atmel.
"Dialog continues to believe this transaction is in the best
interests of its shareholders," the company said, adding it
believed that Elliott was ignoring how much value the deal could
create.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)