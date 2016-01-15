FRANKFURT Jan 15 Shares in Dialog Semiconductor
Plc rose 7 percent on Friday after it said it would
not enter a bidding war for U.S. chipmaker Atmel Corp.
Earlier this week, Atmel said it considered Microchip
Technology Inc's $3.42 billion cash-and-stock proposal
superior to an offer from Dialog.
Dialog's stock is still a far cry from levels before it
announced the deal with Atmel in September. Its shares have lost
more than 40 percent since the takeover was announced.
Dialog has warned its results would suffer due to a slower
smartphone market, which is expected to continue this year.
Dialog is heavily depending on Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics, which use its chips in their
smartphones.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)