HONG KONG May 28 The biggest briolette-style
diamond ever to appear at auction set an $11 million record when
it sold to an anonymous Asian buyer in Hong Kong on Tuesday,
auctioneer Christie's said.
The 75.36-carat briolette - a gem cut into a
three-dimensional waterdrop shape - is suspended on a chain of
diamonds. Although it fell short of a top pre-sale estimate of
$12.5 million, it beat the $10.8 million record set by a
10.48-carat fancy deep blue briolette sold by Sotheby's last
year.
The Type IIa diamond - similar to the Koh-i-Noor diamond set
into British Queen Elizabeth's crown - is exceptionally rare,
according to Christie's jewellery specialist Chiang Shiu-Fung.
"Briolette is so special because we have to find a piece of
rough that is big enough to cut (into) a briolette style,"
Chiang said.
The diamond arrived at American diamond dealership, William
Goldberg, as a 160.5-carat rough and was shaped into a 75.51
carat briolette diamond.
This was certified by the Gemological Institute of America
(GIA) as the largest briolette-shaped, flawless diamond graded
at the time, according to William Goldberg's database.
Earlier this month Christie's set a $26.7 million record in
Geneva for a pear-shaped colourless diamond that was the largest
ever offered at auction.
The 101.73 carat "Winston Legacy" diamond was the
centrepiece of the Magnificent Jewels auction and was bought by
jewellery and watch firm Harry Winston.
($1 = 7.7638 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Lavinia Mo and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by
Lee Chyen Yee and Pravin Char)