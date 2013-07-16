WASHINGTON, July 16 Japan's Diamond Electric
Manufacturing Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty and pay
a $19 million fine for a conspiracy to fix prices of ignition
coils sold to Ford Motor Co and other companies, the U.S.
Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Diamond is the 10th auto-parts maker to agree to plead
guilty in the Justice Department's long-running investigation
into price-fixing in the industry.
Separately, an executive with Sweden's Autoliv Inc
, Takayoshi Matsunaga, agreed to plead guilty in
connection with a conspiracy to fix the prices of seat belts
sold to Toyota Motor Corp, the Justice Department said.
In return, he will serve one year and a day and pay $20,000 in
fines.
Matsunaga, who pleaded guilty to a single felony, is the
15th executive to acknowledge breaking the law as part of the
probe.
Diamond Electric, which will cooperate with the Justice
Department, agreed to plead guilty to a single felony charges of
fixing the prices of ignition coils sold to Ford, Toyota Motor
Corp and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, the Justice Department said.
The department said the price fixing conspiracy ran from at
least July 2003 to at least February 2010.
Diamond Electric said in a statement that it apologized, and
had created a compliance program to ensure there would be no
repeat of the price-fixing.
"Through the compliance program and strict new policies
relating to pricing activities, Diamond Electric is committed to
competing aggressively in a free and open ignition coils market
around the world," the company said.
The nine auto parts makers that have already pleaded guilty
are: Tokai Rika, Autoliv, TRW Deutschland
Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Co Ltd, Fujikura Ltd,
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Denso Corp, Yazaki
Corp and G.S. Electech.