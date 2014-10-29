LAGOS Oct 29 Nigeria's Diamond Bank said on Wednesday its nine month pretax profit fell to 23.74 billion naira ($143.66 million), down 7.2 percent from a year ago.

Revenue rose to 120.03 billion naira during the period to Sept. 30, against 106.95 billion naira last year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The mid-tier lender appointed a new chief executive Uzoma Dozie last week to replace its former head who retired voluntarily. ($1 = 165.20 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)