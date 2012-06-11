Friday Night Lights: young Chinese tackle American football
BEIJING, June 9 A pint-sized running back takes a handoff and scrambles across the goal line, spiking the football for a last-minute win.
June 11 Diamond Foods said it is unable to file its restated financial report by Monday's deadline and it anticipates Nasdaq will send it a letter saying it is subject to delisting.
The company also said it will be unable to hold its annual meeting by a July 31 deadline, which would also make it subject to delisting by Nasdaq.
BEIJING, June 9 A pint-sized running back takes a handoff and scrambles across the goal line, spiking the football for a last-minute win.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15