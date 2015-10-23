BRIEF-Finjan Holdings reports Q1 operating earnings per share $0.69
* Finjan provides shareholder update for its record first quarter of 2017
Oct 23 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co is in late-stage talks to buy snack foods company Diamond Foods Inc for more than $1.5 billion, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
Kellogg could pay $35-$40 a share, the report said. (bit.ly/1NXGKhJ)
Diamond Foods declined to comment. Kellogg was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* AnaptysBio announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides pipeline update