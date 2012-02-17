Feb 17 Diamond Foods Inc's new management moved this week to mend its strained relationship with its California walnut growers, suppliers of one of the company's most important raw materials.

"Recently, this long-standing important relationship has been strained and now needs to be addressed," Diamond said in a letter to the growers, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

But several of the growers, who say they have been underpaid by Diamond for some time, told Reuters that they were not convinced by the company's efforts.

Diamond made a payment to those farmers this week and seemed to say in the letter that its payments had not been competitive with what those growers can expect from other buyers, especially overseas.

"We realize that our growers are looking for us to be competitive with the other alternatives available to them," Diamond said in the letter.

Some growers have told Reuters that they planed to stop selling their walnuts to Diamond because the company has been underpaying them for several years.

In the letter, Diamond also said it was pushing back the contract renewal date with the growers by three months to June, giving the company and acting Chief Executive Rick Wolford more time to meet with farmers to convince them to stay with the company.

Diamond has largely focused on selling nuts to the U.S. retail market and built a consumer-focused company with Emerald brand snack nuts, Pop Secret popcorn and Kettle chips, staying out of the booming Chinese walnut market.

The company, which removed its chief executive and chief financial officer last week after an internal probe found improper accounting of payments to growers, said it has begun to change its purchasing philosophy and plans to complete that process over the next several months.

Still, at least six growers said they were disappointed with Diamond's latest payment.

Two farmers said they received about 23 cents a pound from the company this week, bringing their payment for the 2011 crop to less than 70 cents a pound, so far.

Diamond pays its farmers in installments after receiving the walnuts in the fall, and will make at least more payment for the walnuts received last year.

"When you consider other suppliers and farmers I've been talking to, the overall price should be around $1.50 to $1.60 (a pound) for the year," said Guy Harris, who sells about 400 tons of walnuts every year and owns Diamond shares.

"They will have to magically come up with 80-90 cents a pound in (the final payment). Historically, that hasn't happened and I just don't think that's going to happen now."

Diamond declined to comment.