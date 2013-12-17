BRIEF-Shanghai SMI's share trade to resume on March 31
March 29 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on March 31 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ni8p2o Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON Dec 17 Atlas Mara, a new shell company backed by the former boss of Barclays Bob Diamond, said it had raised gross proceeds of $325 million by listing on the London Stock Exchange.
Diamond, who was ousted from Barclays last year after the Libor rate-rigging scandal, has set up Atlas Mara with billionaire entrepreneur Ashish Thakkar, chief executive of Mara Group. The proceeds from the initial public offering included a $20 million investment by its founders.
The vehicle will be managed by Atlas Merchant Capital, the merchant bank Diamond has set up in New York with a view to expand into sub-Saharah African banks and financial services.
Conditional dealings in the shares will begin on Tuesday. Citigroup acted as advisor on the IPO.
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.