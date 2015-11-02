(Adds details)
Nov 2 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one
of the world's top-five offshore rig contractors, said contracts
for two rigs with Brazil's Petrobras had ended ahead
of schedule.
The company said it had secured an 875-day extension on
another rig working for the Brazilian oil and gas producer in
exchange for the terminations.
Diamond, which also reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit on Monday, said the extension of term will add
$333 million to the company's revenue backlog.
The terminated contracts will reduce revenue backlog by
about $91 million, the company said. While one of the rigs
terminated will be cold-stacked, the other will be scrapped.
Diamond, like most of its rivals, has been scrapping rigs
and cutting costs in the face of weak demand due to a steep fall
in global crude prices.
However, the company also said on Monday it booked a
one-year contract for a rig in the UK North Sea at $220,000 per
day, starting March 2016.
Diamond's third-quarter profit more than doubled to $136.4
million, or 99 cents per share, helped mainly by lower expenses
and improved rig dayrates.
In the year-earlier period, the company had incurred an
asset impairment charge of $109.5 million.
Excluding one-time items, Diamond earned $1.01 per share in
the quarter ended Sept. 30, above the average analyst estimate
of 60 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 17.3 percent to $609.7 million, but beat
the average estimate of $594.5 million, helped by higher
dayrates for its deepwater and mid-water rigs.
