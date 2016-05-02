May 2 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, as its ongoing cost-cutting measures pay off.

Houston-based Diamond Offshore reported a net profit of $87.4 million, or 64 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $255.7 million, or $1.86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 24.1 percent to $470.5 million. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)