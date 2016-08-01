Aug 1 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by a $612 million impairment charge.

The company reported a net loss of $589.9 million, or $4.30 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30. Diamond Offshore had a profit of $87.4 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company's total revenue fell 17.4 percent to $388.7 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)