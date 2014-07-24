July 24 Offshore rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc's quarterly profit more than halved as drilling revenue fell 18 percent.

Net income fell to $89.7 million, or 65 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $185.3 million, or $1.33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell about 9 percent to $692.2 million. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)