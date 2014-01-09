By Sarah N. Lynch
Jan 9 San Francisco-based snack food company
Diamond Foods Inc will pay $5 million to settle civil
charges that the company and two former top executives mislead
investors, lying about walnut costs to boost earnings, U.S.
regulators said Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that the
company's former Chief Financial Officer, Steven Neil,
spearheaded a scheme to under report how much money the company
paid Walnut growers by pushing the recording of the payments
into later fiscal periods.
This manipulative practice allowed the company to report
higher net income and beat analysts' expectations for fiscal
quarters in 2010 and 2011, the SEC said.
The accounting scheme led Diamond to restate its financial
results in 2012, the agency added. After the restatement, the
company's stock price fell to $17 per share from a high of $90 a
share in 2011.
The SEC said that former Chief Executive Officer Michael
Mendes, as head of the company, should have known the walnut
pricing was wrong when he certified the company's artificially
inflated financial statements.
In addition to settling with the company, the SEC said
Mendes also agreed to pay a $125,000 penalty to settle the case.
Both the company and Mendes settled without admitting or
denying the charges.
In addition to paying the penalty, Mendes has also already
forfeited more than $4 million in bonuses and other benefits,
the SEC added.
Neil denies any wrongdoing and plans to fight the SEC's
charges at trial.
"Steve Neil didn't do anything wrong," his attorney, Michael
Shepard of Hogan Lovells LLP, told Reuters.
"He followed long-standing company processes and an
accounting treatment that was approved by the company's outside
auditor.
"The charges are not based on the facts, but on an effort to
turn a disagreement about accounting into a hunt for a villain,"
he added.
An attorney for Mendes said he was pleased to have the
matter behind him.
An attorney for the company could not be immediately
reached.
The SEC's investigation into Diamond predates the tenure of
the agency's current Chair, Mary Jo White, who became the head
of the SEC in the spring of 2013.
However, the charges come at a time when the SEC is starting
to ramp up its focus on investigating accounting fraud cases
again.
Accounting fraud was a hot area for the SEC in the early
2000s following a rash of scandals at companies such as Enron
and Worldcom.
In recent years, accounting fell off the radar somewhat as
the SEC turned its attention to bringing cases against banks for
their role in the financial crisis, and to insider-trading by
hedge funds.