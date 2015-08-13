BRIEF-Bahrain Car Parks posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 299,503 dinars versus loss of 25,533 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qSCiv7) Further company coverage:
NAIROBI Aug 13 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank on Thursday posted a 13.9 percent jump in pretax profit for the first half of the year at 4.67 billion shillings ($46.01 million). ($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 299,503 dinars versus loss of 25,533 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qSCiv7) Further company coverage:
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - preliminary assets under management increased to $504 billion during April 2017 from $498 billion at end of March