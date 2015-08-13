UPDATE 2-INC Research to buy inVentiv in latest contract medical research deal
* INC shares up 5.4 percent in premarket trading (Adds details, background)
(Adds net interest income)
NAIROBI Aug 13 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank on Thursday reported a 13.9 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half of the year to 4.67 billion shillings ($46.01 million).
Net interest income rose to 6.87 billion shillings from 6.06 billion shillings in the year-ago period, the bank said in a statement, reflecting growth in its loan book.
Non-interest income, from activities like trading of foreign exchange, also rose during the period.
Gains were tempered by an increase in operating expenses to 4.57 billion shillings from 3.80 billion shillings, Diamond Trust said. ($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* INC shares up 5.4 percent in premarket trading (Adds details, background)
May 10 Lemonade Inc, a tech-driven insurance startup that promises renters and homeowners insurance in as little as 90 seconds and payment of claims in 3 minutes, has won approval from California regulators to sell policies in the state, the company said.