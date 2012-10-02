Oct 2 Oil and natural gas company Diamondback
Energy Inc said it expected to sell 12.5 million shares for
between $17 and $19 per share in its initial public offering.
At the mid-point of the expected price range, the IPO will
raise $225 million. Diamondback expects to get $208.5 million
after deducting underwriting commissions and offering costs.
Diamondback, backed by Gulfport Energy Corp and DB
Energy Holdings LLC, in February filed for an IPO of up to $50
million. Credit Suisse is the lead underwriter to the offering.
In an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday, the company said it added nine
underwriters, including Raymond James, Wells Fargo Securities
and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering for
repayment of debt, exploration and development activities and
general corporate purposes.
It intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the
symbol "FANG".
Diamondback said Wexford Capital LP, the equity sponsor to
the company, indicated that one or more of its affiliates may
purchase up to $30 million worth of shares in the offering at
the same price as the price to the public. Wexford Capital may
own 41.9 percent of the common stock on the completion of the
offering.