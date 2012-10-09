LAGOS Oct 9 Nigeria's Diamond Bank rose the maximum 10 percent allowed on the bourse on Tuesday, after posting a pretax profit of 23.2 billion naira ($147.65 million) for the first nine months of the year, compared with a loss of 6.9 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Diamond Bank shares rose to a 13-month high on the news to value the lender at $340.5 million. ($1 = 157.1250 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)