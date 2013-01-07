WRAPUP 3-World pledges to save "Mother Earth" despite Trump's snub to climate pact
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Updates with EU-China, Pence and Tusk comments)
LONDON Jan 7 Diamondcorp PLC : * Signs agreement with Tiffany & Co for term loan of $6 million in
exchange for an offtake agreement
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Updates with EU-China, Pence and Tusk comments)
* Has completed repricing of its U.S.$1.1 billion senior secured credit facility, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points