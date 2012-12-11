Dec 11 Diamond Foods Inc said on Tuesday that it cannot file its latest quarterly report on time, citing the effort and expense of restating reports for several prior periods.

Diamond, maker of Emerald nuts and Kettle chips, said it plans to file the report for the quarter ended Oct. 31 no later than five days after its original due date.

Diamond recently restated results for fiscal years 2010 and 2011 and some quarters within them due to an accounting scandal that wiped away $56.5 million in profits.