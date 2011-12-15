Dec 15 Diamond Foods Inc said it
received a formal order of investigation from the Securities and
Exchange Commission related to its accounting for certain crop
payments to walnut growers.
The company, which agreed to buy the Pringles potato chip
business from Procter & Gamble Co in April, has seen its
stock lose nearly half its value since it first announced an
internal probe in November.
Earlier this week, Diamond Foods delayed filing its
quarterly report to the SEC on account of the probe, which
centers on a certain "momentum payment" made to growers on Sept.
2, just days after Diamond's final payment for the 2010 crop.
The probe has also caused Diamond to delay the closing of
its Pringles acquisition until 2012.