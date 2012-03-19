* Nasdaq extends deadline to file 1st-qtr results till June
* Also receives late filing notice for 2nd-qtr
March 19 Diamond Foods Inc, which is
being probed by regulators for improper accounting, said the
Nasdaq Stock Market extended the deadline for the snack food
maker to file its first-quarter results to June 11.
Diamond, owner of Pop Secret popcorn, Kettle chips and
Emerald nuts brands, also said it received a received a notice
from Nasdaq for a delay in filing its second-quarter report.
In February, Diamond removed its chief executive and chief
financial officer and said it would need to restate earnings for
2011 and 2010 after its audit committee found that payments to
walnut growers had been improperly booked.
The company is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, and sources have told Reuters that federal
prosecutors are also probing its accounting.
Shares of the company were down 1 percent at $25 on Monday
on the Nasdaq.