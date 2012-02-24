Feb 24 Diamond Foods Inc offered
a retention payment to a handful of senior executives, less than
three weeks after removing its Chief Executive Officer and Chief
Financial Officer.
The copany said Chief Sales Officer Lloyd Johnson, marketing
chief Andrew Burke, senior vice president Stephen Kim and Linda
Segre, SVP of Corporate Strategy, are eligible to receive the
retention payment, according to a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The payment, based on the executive's annual salary, will be
paid out equally in cash and restricted stock to executives who
take part in the "key executive retention plan," the company
said.
Earlier this month, Diamond - maker of Emerald nuts, Kettle
chips and Pop Secret popcorn - removed top management after a
probe by its audit committee found the company improperly
accounted for payments to walnut growers.
The company named director Rick Wolford as acting CEO in
place of Michael Mendes and said Michael Murphy of consulting
firm Alix Partners will take over as acting finance chief in
place of Steven Neil.
Diamond shares closed at $24.14 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; editing by Andre
Grenon