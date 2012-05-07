By Mihir Dalal

May 7 Diamond Foods Inc tapped Brian Driscoll, the former leader of Hostess Brands, as its new chief executive who is expected to turn around the snack company after an accounting scandal tarnished its reputation and ousted top management.

Driscoll on Tuesday replaces interim chief Rick Wolford, who will remain on the Diamond's board, the maker of Pop Secret popcorn and Kettle chips, said on Monday.

Driscoll was chief executive of Hostess Brands, known for its Twinkies and Wonder Bread, from June 2010 until March.

In January that privately held company filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than three years, after failing to reach an agreement with workers on pension and health benefits.

Douglas Barnhill, a Diamond grower who operates his family's 75-acre walnut grove in Oakdale, California, said the announcement did not inspire confidence.

"I haven't felt good about Diamond in a long time, and this does nothing to change that," said Barnhill, who said Diamond has paid him less on the crop he delivered last fall than what he has received from two other rival processors.

One of Barnhill's concerns was how much experience or understanding Driscoll may have about working with the California walnut grower community.

Driscoll, who also will join Diamond's board, previously held managerial positions at Nestle SA and Kraft Foods Inc, after starting his career in 1980 at Procter & Gamble Co.

Diamond will pay Driscoll a base salary of $825,000, plus bonuses, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The beleaguered San Francisco company removed its CEO and chief financial officer in February after a probe by its audit committee found that the company improperly accounted for payments to walnut growers.

As a result, the company said it would restate results for the fiscal years 2010 and 2011.

Diamond has high levels of debt and in March won continued access to its credit facility in return for suspending its dividend and paying higher interest.

Shares in Diamond, which briefly traded above $90 in September 2011, closed at $20.27 on the Nasdaq on Monday.