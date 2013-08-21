Aug 21 Diamond Foods Inc will pay about
$96 million to settle a lawsuit related to the restatement of
its results after an accounting scandal rocked the maker of
Emerald Nuts and Kettle Chips last year.
Shares of the company, which also forecast
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter sales, rose as much as 20
percent in morning trading on the settlement of the class action
lawsuit.
Diamond said it will pay $11 million in cash and issue 4.45
million common shares to a fund to settle the lawsuit against
the company and two of its former officers.
According to court documents, the settlement amount, subject
to court approval, represents about 25-40 percent of what the
lead plaintiffs saw as the maximum damages theoretically
recoverable in this case.
Diamond has been trying to get past the scandal that claimed
the jobs of its two top executives and caused its planned
purchase of Pringles from Proctor & Gamble to fall apart.
The scandal, involving improper accounting of payments to
walnut farmers, also led to the restatement that wiped out $56.5
million in profit from fiscal 2010 and 2011.
The company said on Wednesday it denies any wrongdoing
related to the claims, which were made on behalf of investors
who acquired Diamond stock between Oct. 5, 2010 and Feb. 8,
2012.
Diamond also forecast sales of $196 million to $201 million
in the fourth quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting sales of $187.4 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have risen about 40 percent this
year, were up 16 percent at $22.27 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
The case is Re Diamond Foods Securities Litigation, case
number 3:11-cv-05386, in the U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of California.
(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore)