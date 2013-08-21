* To pay $11 mln in cash and issue 4.45 mln shares
* Forecasts stronger-than-expected 4th-quarter sales
* Shares rise 20 percent
(Adds details about settlement and debt, updates shares)
Aug 21 Diamond Foods Inc agreed to
settle an investor lawsuit related to an accounting scandal for
about $100 million, much less than the damages estimated by the
lead plaintiff.
The Emerald Nuts and Kettle Chips maker, whose shares rose
20 percent, also forecast higher-than-expected fourth-quarter
sales.
The company said it will pay $11 million in cash and issue
4.45 million common shares to a fund to settle the lawsuit
involving improper accounting of payments to walnut farmers.
The settlement was valued at about $109 million when the
terms were negotiated, according to court documents, but was
worth about $96 million based on Diamond stock's closing price
on Tuesday.
"The greater clarity related to the timing and magnitude of
the lawsuit should increase DMND's ability to address
capitalization issues," BMO Capital Markets analyst Kenneth
Zaslow said in a note.
Diamond has been struggling to get past the scandal that
stumped its planned $2.35 billion purchase of Pringles from
Proctor & Gamble and claimed the jobs of its two top
executives.
The scandal also led to restatements that wiped out $56.5
million in profit from fiscal 2010 and 2011.
The settlement amount, subject to court approval, represents
about 25-40 percent of what the lead plaintiff saw as the
maximum damages recoverable in the case, the documents said.
The lead plaintiff estimated that Diamond, whose long-term
debt stands at $579 million, would not be able pay the original
amount demanded should the company lose the trial.
The plaintiff's assessment was also complicated by the fact
that the primary currency in any settlement would be Diamond's
shares, and any harsh settlement could hurt the stock's value
and possibly bankrupt the company.
Diamond had cash and cash equivalents of $7.2 million as of
April 30, 2013, according to a regulatory filing.
The company said on Wednesday it denies any wrongdoing
related to the claims, which were made on behalf of investors
who bought the stock between Oct. 5, 2010 and Feb. 8, 2012.
Diamond also forecast sales of $196 million to $201 million
in the fourth quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $187.4
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have risen about 40 percent this
year until Tuesday closing, rose to a year-high of $23.38 on the
Nasdaq on Wednesday afternoon.
The case is in re: Diamond Foods Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of California, No
3:11-cv-05386.
(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)