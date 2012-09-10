Sept 10 The Nasdaq Stock Market gave Diamond Foods Inc until Dec. 7 to become current in its filing of financial statements before the food company would face a delisting, the company said on Monday.

The maker of Emerald snack nuts and Kettle Chips said it has until Dec. 7 to file its reports and until Jan. 14, 2013, to hold its annual shareholder meeting, in order to stay listed on Nasdaq.