Oct 25 Snack food maker Diamond Foods Inc
said it will include the second and third quarters of
fiscal 2010 to its financial restatements to adjust for walnut
cost estimates, in a bid to stay listed on the Nasdaq.
The maker of Emerald snack nuts and Kettle Chips is in the
process of restating its financial statements for fiscal 2010
and 2011 after an internal investigation uncovered improper
accounting for payments to walnut growers.
The company had earlier planned to restate financial
statements for fiscal years 2010 and 2011, all interim periods
in fiscal 2011 and the fourth quarter of 2010.
The company has until Dec. 7 to file its reports and until
Jan. 14, 2013 to hold its annual shareholder meeting, to stay
listed on the Nasdaq.
"We are nearing the point of completion and look forward to
being in a position to file our restated results," Interim CFO
Mike Murphy said.
Diamond has been trying to recover from the accounting
scandal that claimed the jobs of top executives and scuttled its
plan to acquire Pringles potato chips.
Shares of the company closed at $18.57 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq. They were up slightly after the bell.