Oct 25 Snack food maker Diamond Foods Inc
said it will include the second and third quarters of
fiscal 2010 to its financial restatements to adjust for walnut
cost estimates, and shutdown its manufacturing facility in
Indiana.
The plant closure will result in 100 job cuts, the maker of
Emerald snack nuts and Kettle Chips said in a regulatory filing
on Thursday.
Diamond took over the Fishers, Indiana facility, which is
used for processing and packaging snacks, when it acquired
Harmony Foods in 2006.
The company's Emerald products will now be manufactured at
the Stockton, California facility, Diamond said.
Separately, the company, which is in the process of
restating its financial statements for fiscal 2010 and 2011
following an accounting scandal, said it will restate results
for two additional quarters.
The company had earlier planned to restate statements for
fiscal years 2010 and 2011, all interim periods in fiscal 2011
and the fourth quarter of 2010.
The company has until Dec. 7 to file its reports and until
Jan. 14, 2013 to hold its annual shareholder meeting, to stay
listed on the Nasdaq.
"We are nearing the point of completion and look forward to
being in a position to file our restated results," Interim CFO
Mike Murphy said.
Diamond has been trying to recover from the accounting
scandal that claimed the jobs of top executives and scuttled its
plan to acquire Pringles potato chips.
Shares of the company closed at $18.57 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq. They were up slightly after the bell.