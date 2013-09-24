China's Zhenhua Oil setting up Singapore trading office -sources
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, March 30 China's Zhenhua Oil is setting up an oil trading office in Singapore that will start operating in April, three sources at the company said on Thursday.
* Company says a successor expected to be found by March 31
* Russell Reynolds Associates hired to search for new CEO
Sept 24 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc said Chief Executive Lawrence Dickerson would retire once a successor is found, expected by March 31.
Dickerson, 60, has been with the company for 34 years, becoming chief executive in May 2008.
He has been a director since March 1998, before which he was the chief operating officer.
Diamond Offshore, which has a market value of $8.75 billion, is majority owned by conglomerate Loews Corp, which has presence in hotel, energy and financial services.
Diamond Offshore had reported a higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter in July.
The company has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to search for a new CEO.
Diamond Offshore shares closed at $62.95 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
LONDON, March 30 Genel Energy, an Iraqi Kurdistan oil producer chaired by former BP boss Tony Hayward, slipped further into the red last year after it again downgraded reserves at its flagship oilfield and weak oil prices ate into profits.
* U.S. crude stocks hit record, but gasoline inventories fall