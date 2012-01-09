* Says delivery expected in Q3 FY13

* Rig to be built at a shipyard in Texas

Jan 9 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc said its unit has ordered for a semisubmersible rig for about $300 million.

The rig, which is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2013, will be built in Texas.

The rig, Ocean Onyx, will be designed to operate at 6,000 feet under the water, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $56.28 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.