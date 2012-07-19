* Adjusted EPS $1.09 vs est. $0.90
* Revenue down 17 pct
July 19 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said the
deepwater drilling market remains strong.
The company struck a deal for a deepwater unit under
construction. Ocean Onyx was awarded a one-year contract with
Apache Deepwater LLC, a unit of Apache Corp, at a rate
of $490,000 per day.
"The company is currently evaluating another potential
project that would deliver a rig with enhanced capabilities
similar to the Ocean Onyx," Chief Executive Larry Dickerson
said.
Ocean Onyx will work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico once it is
delivered from the shipyard in the third quarter of 2013.
Activity has been ramping up for a month in the Gulf of
Mexico, which will be busier this year than at any other point
since the Deepwater Horizon spill more than two years ago.
CEO Dickerson credited Diamond's performance to a reduction
in unanticipated rig downtime and cost control.
Rival Noble Corp, which posted better-than-expected
results on Wednesday, said improved deepwater drilling rate and
a reduction in downtime helped boost profits.
Diamond, majority-owned by Loews Corp, said
second-quarter net income was $201.5 million, or $1.45 per
share, compared with $266.6 million, or $1.92 per share, a year
ago.
Excluding a gain on the sale of 5 rigs, adjusted profit was
$1.09 per share, higher than analysts' expectations of 90 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $738.2 million.
Diamond Offshore, which has a market value of $8.88 billion,
said it will pay a special dividend of 75 cents per share and a
regular quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share.