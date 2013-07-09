July 9 Diamond Resorts International Inc said it
expects its initial public offering of 15.5 million shares to be
priced between $16 and $18 per share, valuing the company at as
much as $1.3 billion.
The Las Vegas-based company, which owns and operates 79
resorts in the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe,
expects to raise as much as $279 million from the offering.
It plans to sell 14 million shares, while the rest will be
sold by shareholders, according to the company's filing ().
The company's time-share vacation business accounts for 72
percent of its revenue, with the rest coming from its financing
and hospitality services.
Diamond Resort posted a profit of $2.3 million for the
quarter ended March 2013, compared with a net loss of $9.6
million in the previous year.
Diamond Resort said it plans to use part of the proceeds to
repay debt and for expansion.
The company lost out in a race last year to buy rival
Bluegreen Corp to BFC Financial Corp despite a
superior offer.
The company, which plans to list its common stock on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRII", listed Credit
Suisse Securities as lead underwriter to its offering.