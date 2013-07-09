July 9 Diamond Resorts International Inc said it expects its initial public offering of 15.5 million shares to be priced between $16 and $18 per share, valuing the company at as much as $1.3 billion.

The Las Vegas-based company, which owns and operates 79 resorts in the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe, expects to raise as much as $279 million from the offering.

It plans to sell 14 million shares, while the rest will be sold by shareholders, according to the company's filing ().

The company's time-share vacation business accounts for 72 percent of its revenue, with the rest coming from its financing and hospitality services.

Diamond Resort posted a profit of $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 2013, compared with a net loss of $9.6 million in the previous year.

Diamond Resort said it plans to use part of the proceeds to repay debt and for expansion.

The company lost out in a race last year to buy rival Bluegreen Corp to BFC Financial Corp despite a superior offer.

The company, which plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRII", listed Credit Suisse Securities as lead underwriter to its offering.