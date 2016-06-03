BRUSSELS, June 3 International diamond producers
on Friday unveiled a new marketing slogan "Real is Rare" to
reach out to a younger generation of buyers, although major
producer De Beers says diamonds will always be forever.
For well over half a century, diamonds have been marketed
under the De Beers slogan A Diamond is Forever. But last year
the Diamond Producers' Association (DPA), which groups producers
such as De Beers, part of Anglo American, and Rio Tinto
, was set up to spur demand.
It is looking to the millennial generation and the U.S.
market, which accounts for about 45 percent of diamond demand,
to drive a recovery.
At a jeweller fair in Las Vegas on Friday, the association
said its new slogan was the result of six months of development,
including in-depth research into millennial consumers.
"For many millennial, diamonds have come to represent
traditional rituals or bling and status signifiers," the DPA
said in a statement. "The opportunity exists for diamonds to
represent the rare, precious and real connections that
millennials crave."
Challenges for the diamond industry have included
competition from synthetic diamonds, as well as uncertain demand
from customers in the millennial generation, aged roughly 18 to
34.
Analysts and marketing experts said change can stimulate
demand.
"Whilst consistency in image and communications is a good
quality for a brand, we do see that refreshing the message and
innovating are strong drivers of financial growth," Peter
Walshe, a global strategy director at international market
research firm Millward Brown, said.
De Beers says its A Diamond is Forever slogan, which dates
from 1947, still resonates strongly and it will continue to use
it.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by David Holmes)