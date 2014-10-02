* Star lot is 1.21 carat "Argyle Cardinal"
* Argyle tender comprises 55 stones
* Viewings in Australia, New York, Hong Kong
By David Brough
LONDON, Oct 2 Rio Tinto is now offering
four rare red diamonds, worth millions of dollars, among 55
stones from its Australian Argyle mine in an auction, pitting
jewellers against ultra-wealthy investors and institutions.
Fancy gem-quality natural colour diamonds have increased in
value in recent years due to their small numbers, growing demand
and vigorous marketing.
The star lot in the auction is the "Argyle Cardinal", a 1.21
carat radiant-cut, fancy red diamond, which one trade source
said could command over $3 million.
"Red diamonds are rare and getting rarer," Alisa Moussaieff,
co-owner of Moussaieff Jewellers, who has bought some of the
world's most exceptional colour diamonds, told Reuters.
"Red diamond prices can go higher because there are so few
of them about."
One of the rarest is the 5.1-carat Moussaieff Red,
discovered by a Brazilian farmer and now owned by Moussaieff
Jewellers. The stone is estimated by trade professionals to be
worth well in excess of $25 million.
The diamonds are being shown in Sydney, New York, Hong Kong
and Perth, where interested parties can examine them and make
sealed bids. The auction closes on Oct. 8.
Analysts said the pricing of rare collectible assets such as
red diamonds is difficult and the market illiquid.
But the limited number of mines and exploration
opportunities and the rising demand in markets such as China
mean that prospects are good for gem-quality diamonds to rise in
value, Marc Elliot, a diamond analyst with Investec, said.
Paula Vance, CEO of Swiss-based DeVanx Assets, which advises
wealthy individuals and institutions on investing in red
diamonds and hosts a trading platform, said value is based on
factors such as hue, the cost of finding and extracting a red
diamond and the numbers of such stones that come to the market.
The remainder of the stones in the Rio Tinto auction
are pink and purplish red diamonds, which also attract strong
demand.
(editing by Jane Baird)