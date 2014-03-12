BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group buys back 27 mln shares for 19 bln yen
* Says it bought back 27 million shares for 19 billion yen from Feb. 10 to April 21
March 12 Diamond S Shipping Group Inc's largest shareholder, Wilbur Ross, said the tanker company's initial public offering had been canceled because the suggested price was too low, Bloomberg reported, citing an email from the billionaire investor.
"We are not opposed to being publicly owned but not at any price," Bloomberg quoted Ross as saying. The final proposal by the underwriters was not acceptable, he said. ()
Ross's company, WL Ross & Co, owns a 32 percent stake in Diamond S Shipping.
The tanker company had been scheduled to price its offering on Tuesday. The company said last month it planned to sell 14 million shares at between $14 and $16 each.
Diamond S Shipping, which counts GlencoreXstrata, Maersk and Hyundai Merchant Marine among its customers, was expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol "DSG".
Diamond S Shipping could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters.
* Distribution per share for 4-month period ended 28 february 2017 will be between 23.30 cents per share and 23.70 cents per share