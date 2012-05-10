UPDATE 1-Venture capitalist DST Global sees $4 trln of new internet firms by 2025
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
NAIROBI May 10 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank's first-quarter pretax profit rose 54 percent on a big jump in income from its loan book, the bank said on Thursday.
The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi, said profit rose to 1.35 billion shillings ($16.20 million) for the three months to the end of March, lifted by a 80 percent rise in lending.
Interest income from loans and advances increased to 3.2 billion shillings from 1.8 billion shillings in the same period in 2011, the bank said in a statement.
Net interest income rose 50 percent to 2 billion shillings, while its basic earnings per share rose to 4.03 shillings from 3.19 shillings last year.
Diamond Trust Bank said in March it planned to offer a rights issue this year to finance expansion. It successfully raised funds through rights issues in 2006 and 2007.
($1 = 83.3200 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and Helen Massy-Beresford)
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
TAIPEI, June 9 Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday ahead of the weekend as early bargain-hunting lost steam in a world of ongoing uncertainties. The U.K. elections seemed to leave no single party with a clear claim