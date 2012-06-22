* Offers 24.5 mln shares at 1 for every 8

* To use proceeds to fund expansion

* Analyst sees full subscription

NAIROBI, June 22 Diamond Trust Bank of Kenya has priced its 1.8 billion shillings ($22 million) cash call at 74.00 shillings per share, it said on Friday.

The offer price was a 28 percent discount to the June 19 closing price, the day it got regulatory approval for the issue, which will be on sale from July 17 to Aug. 10.

Diamond plans to use funds raised by the issue to expand its branch network in east Africa to 90, from 78, it said.

The bank, which focuses on services to small and medium-sized firms, also offers retail banking services in Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

An analyst said he expected the issue to be fully subscribed given the shares trade at an attractive price to earnings ratio. Diamond has a trailing PE of 7.58 and a book multiple of 1.74.

"By offering one share for every eight held the promoters are maintaining a scarcity premium, unlike Kenya Airways which essentially flooded the market," said Aly Khan Satchu, referring to a cash call by the carrier that got 70 percent demand.

Kestrel Capital and Standard Investment Bank were appointed joint lead transaction advisers for the rights issue, in which 24.5 million shares will be offered. ($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Dan Lalor)