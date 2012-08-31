NAIROBI Aug 31 Diamond Trust Bank Kenya has raised 1.81 billion Kenyan shillings ($21.5 million) through a rights issue, to fund an expansion of its branch network in east Africa.

Diamond Trust said on Friday 74.6 percent of shareholders had taken up their right to buy one new share at 74 shillings apiece for every eight held.

The bank said shares not taken up by existing shareholders would be allotted 22.74 percent pro rata to those who applied for additional shares.

The new shares will be listed and start trading on Sept.12.

Diamond Trust plans to use the funds to expand its branch network to 90, from 78. The bank, which focuses on services to small and medium-sized firms, also offers retail banking services in Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The 74 shillings rights price was a 28 percent discount to its closing price on June 19, the day it got regulatory approval for the issue.

The stock closed at 100 shillings on Thursday. ($1 = 84.25 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Dan Lalor)