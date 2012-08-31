NAIROBI Aug 31 Diamond Trust Bank Kenya
has raised 1.81 billion Kenyan shillings ($21.5
million) through a rights issue, to fund an expansion of its
branch network in east Africa.
Diamond Trust said on Friday 74.6 percent of shareholders
had taken up their right to buy one new share at 74 shillings
apiece for every eight held.
The bank said shares not taken up by existing shareholders
would be allotted 22.74 percent pro rata to those who applied
for additional shares.
The new shares will be listed and start trading on Sept.12.
Diamond Trust plans to use the funds to expand its branch
network to 90, from 78. The bank, which focuses on services to
small and medium-sized firms, also offers retail banking
services in Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
The 74 shillings rights price was a 28 percent discount to
its closing price on June 19, the day it got regulatory approval
for the issue.
The stock closed at 100 shillings on Thursday.
($1 = 84.25 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Dan Lalor)