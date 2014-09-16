Sept 16 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Says Diamyd Medical and Protein Sciences deepen commitment to develop new treatment for diabetes

* Says Protein Sciences will manufacture product for upcoming late stage clinical trials for type 1 diabetes involving Diamyd Medical's recombinant GAD (glutamic acid decarboxylase) protein

* Says under the agreement Diamyd Medical is placing an order for cGMP production of recombinant GAD protein

* Says Protein Sciences receives cash payment and 400,000 new series B shares in Diamyd Medical equal to a 2.0% ownership in Diamyd Medical

