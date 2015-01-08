Fitch Rates GE's Planned Euro Notes 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'AA-' to General Electric Company's (GE) planned issuance of euro-denominated fixed-rate senior unsecured notes with a mix of maturities. Proceeds will be used to fund acquisitions and/or repay $4 billion of 5.25% notes scheduled to mature in December 2017. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. A full rating list appears at the end of this relea