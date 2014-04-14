Rwanda says fall army worms damage 17 pct of maize crop
KIGALI, April 21 Rwanda said on Friday crop-devouring caterpillars known as fall army worms had damaged 17 percent of its maize crop and the military had joined the fight to halt their spread.
PARIS, April 14 French private equity firm Ardian said on Monday it had sold food ingredient maker Diana to Germany's Symrise in a deal valuing the business at around 1.3 billion euros ($1.81 billion).
Symrise, the world's fourth largest scents and flavours company, said on Saturday it had made a binding offer to acquire Diana in a move that expands its activities into the pet food market. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)
LONDON, April 21 Matt Chamberlain was named London Metal Exchange (LME) chief executive on Friday, with a mandate from its owner the Hong Kong bourse to reform the world's largest and oldest metals market.