* Q4 EPS $0.06 vs est $0.11/shr
* Q4 rev up 195 pct to $9.8 mln
Feb 23 Shipping company Diana
Containerships Inc's quarterly profit missed analysts'
estimates, hurt by higher operating expenses.
October-December net income came in at $1.3 million, or 6
cents a share compared with a net loss of $15,602 a year ago.
Revenue almost tripled to $9.8 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 11
cents per share on revenue of $9.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Vessel operating expenses nearly tripled, mainly due to
extensive maintenance costs for the company's newly acquired
Maersk vessels.
Shares of the company closed at $7.00 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.