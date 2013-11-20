CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with help from gold miners, materials shares
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
Nov 20 Diana Shipping Inc : * Deutsche Bank raises price target to $13 from $12; rating hold For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
* Chemours Co - on April 3, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 4 to its credit agreement dated May 12, 2015 - SEC filing
* Opposition blames Zuma for credit downgrade (Adds Moody's places S. Africa on review for downgrade)