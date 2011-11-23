* Q3 EPS $0.33 vs est $0.32

* Q3 rev $64.2 mln, down 10 pct (Follows alerts)

Nov 23 Greek drybulk carrier Diana Shipping Inc's quarterly results edged past analysts' estimates, helped partly by more operating days for its fleet.

Diana's July-September earnings fell to $26.4 million, or 33 cents a share, from $33.8 million, or 42 cents a share, a year ago.

Time charter revenue dropped 10 percent to $64.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 32 cents a share, on revenue of $62.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Athens-based company closed at $7.61 on Tuesday on the New York Stock exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)