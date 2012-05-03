May 3 Diana Shipping Inc's quarterly
profit fell 39 percent as the Greek drybulk carrier continues to
be hit by low rates.
Time charter revenue fell 17 percent in the first quarter to
$57.6 million.
Profit fell to $20 million, or 25 cents per share, from $33.1
million, or 41 cents per share, a year ago.
The company's container shipping unit Diana Containerships
Inc had posted a strong first quarter on Wednesday and
raised its quarterly dividend by 67 percent.
Diana Shipping shares, which have shed about one-third of
their value in the last one year, closed at $7.98 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock exchange.