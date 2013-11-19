BRIEF-Mannarino Systems & Software signs Investment Framework Agreement with Lockheed Martin
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
Nov 19 Diana Shipping Inc : * Reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended
September 30, 2013 * Q3 time charter revenue $41.9 million versus $56.2 million * Qtrly loss per share $0.04 * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $41.2 million -- Thomson
* On march 29, 2017 entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing
* Exited manufacturing plant located in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, taken actions to cease production at a plant located in Reynosa, Mexico