Aug 2 Diana Shipping Inc's quarterly profit fell 37 percent as low rates continued to weigh on revenue and the Greek drybulk carrier said it signed time-charter contracts for two of its carriers.

The company said it expects to earn about $9.4 million from the employment of the two Panamax dry bulk carriers, which have a deadweight capacity of 60,000 tons to 80,000 tons.

Profit fell to $17.4 million, or 21 cents per share, for the second quarter from $27.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Time-charter revenue fell 11 percent to $57.6 million during the second quarter.

The company's container shipping unit Diana Containerships Inc turned to a profit on Wednesday, helped by an expanded fleet.