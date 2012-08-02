Aug 2 Diana Shipping Inc's quarterly
profit fell 37 percent as low rates continued to weigh on
revenue and the Greek drybulk carrier said it signed
time-charter contracts for two of its carriers.
The company said it expects to earn about $9.4 million from
the employment of the two Panamax dry bulk carriers, which have
a deadweight capacity of 60,000 tons to 80,000 tons.
Profit fell to $17.4 million, or 21 cents per share, for the
second quarter from $27.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Time-charter revenue fell 11 percent to $57.6 million during
the second quarter.
The company's container shipping unit Diana Containerships
Inc turned to a profit on Wednesday, helped by an
expanded fleet.