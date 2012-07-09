DOHA, July 9 Qatari Diar, the property arm of
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, signed a memorandum of
understanding (MoU) with Oman's Ministry of Tourism to develop
three mixed-use developments in the sultanate and said it sees
strong potential Oman's tourism sector.
The company plans to finance and construct a mixed-use
property at Ras Al Hadd in Oman's Sur district, including a
five-star hotel and spa, residential villas, apartments, souks,
a marina and villa plots, Diar said in a statement on Monday,
without citing the projects' value.
The second development will include a five-star luxury
resort hotel and spa as well as residential villas and
apartments. The third project will include a yacht club and
marina, a sports academy and three boutique hotels.
"We are extremely thrilled with the signing of this MoU,
which signifies our commitment to investing in the tourism
sector of the brotherly state of Oman. It is an important
country to us, and one full of promises," Qatari Diar Chief
Executive Officer Mohammed bin Ali al-Hedfa said in the
statement.
The property firm, whose worldwide portfolio includes 49
projects valued at over $39 billion, pushed aggressively into
Europe last year, buying the athletes' village in London's
Olympic park for $906 million along with UK developer Delancey
Estates.
Hedfa said in March the firm was eyeing investments in
emerging markets this year, but declined to name specific
countries.
Diar made its first significant investment in the U.S.
property market last April with a $700 million deal to build a
development in Washington DC. Hedfa said in March it was
actively looking at other opportunities in the United States.
